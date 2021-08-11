Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Masco by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

