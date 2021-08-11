Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH opened at $29.53 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,762,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

