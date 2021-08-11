Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 0.1%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 1,139,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,536,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.72.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

