Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 51,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,427,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $894.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

