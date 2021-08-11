Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 6.5%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.85. 100,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,392,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,831,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 837,500 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $18,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

