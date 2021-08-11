DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $298.37 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $182,179.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $298.37 or 0.00647829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00151717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00152826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.31 or 1.00129992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.29 or 0.00838721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

