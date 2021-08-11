DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHT. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DHT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in DHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

