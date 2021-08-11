Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Buys $114,400.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $460.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.21.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.