Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Buys $114,400.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $460.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter worth $399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter worth $5,531,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.