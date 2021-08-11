Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,090 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Fuel Tech worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

FTEK opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuel Tech Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

