Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 115.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

