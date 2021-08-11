Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

