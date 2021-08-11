Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61,000 Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

