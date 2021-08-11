Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86,000 Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 129.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NINE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NINE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

