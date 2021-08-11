DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Reaches $22.02 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003078 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $4.81 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,172,013 coins and its circulating supply is 15,444,490 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.