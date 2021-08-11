DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 24,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 849,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

