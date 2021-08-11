DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0041

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $405,362.13 and $278,826.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

