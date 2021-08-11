Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

