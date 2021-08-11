Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 75,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.