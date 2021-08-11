Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 75,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
