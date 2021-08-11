DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.