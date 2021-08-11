DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.55.
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
