Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.13. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

