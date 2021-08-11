Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 166 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.