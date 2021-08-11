Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

