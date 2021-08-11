Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $648,995. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

