Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 27,599 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,599 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

