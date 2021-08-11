Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.