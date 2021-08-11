DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.69. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 10,710 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

