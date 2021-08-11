Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $171.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.