Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Issues Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DFH opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

