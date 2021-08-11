Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $260,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

