DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.58.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
