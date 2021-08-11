DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
