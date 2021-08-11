DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Head to Head Contrast

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Computer Services and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.66 $55.40 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.58 -$149.00 million $2.43 16.65

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09% DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Computer Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

