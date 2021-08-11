DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

DXC opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

