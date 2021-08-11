e-Gulden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00373765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,188 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,914 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

