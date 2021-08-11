e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.
Shares of ELF opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
