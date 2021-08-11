e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

Shares of ELF opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

