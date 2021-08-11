E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.64 ($12.51) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

