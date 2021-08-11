easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.02.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

