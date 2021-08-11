Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
