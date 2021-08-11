Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $14.20. Ecovyst shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 17,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.