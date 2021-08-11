Edgeless Market Capitalization Reaches $524,876.33 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $524,876.33 and $41.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00899199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00112855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

