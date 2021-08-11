Edward T. Flynn Purchases 29,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GEL opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 518,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

