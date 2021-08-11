EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 4.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 3,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,459,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
