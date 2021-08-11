Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.20% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

