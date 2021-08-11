Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

