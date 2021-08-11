Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.