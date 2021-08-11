Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ELMD opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,700 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $171,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 252.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $215,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

