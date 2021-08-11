Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.38. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 407,615 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

