Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

