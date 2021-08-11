Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $269.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

