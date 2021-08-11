Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

